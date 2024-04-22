PSI Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 81,736 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.25 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

