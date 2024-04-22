PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 510 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in General Electric by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $148.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $158.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average is $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

