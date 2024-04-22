PSI Advisors LLC Sells 775 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 88,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

