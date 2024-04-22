PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.73.

Shares of PTC opened at $176.37 on Thursday. PTC has a 12 month low of $120.62 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.49 and its 200-day moving average is $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

