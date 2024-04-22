Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,748 shares of company stock valued at $498,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

