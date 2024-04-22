PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in PulteGroup by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 490,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.02. 2,698,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

