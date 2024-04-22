Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PIM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.28.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.