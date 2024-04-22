QITMEER NETWORK One Day Volume Tops $142,326.28 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $142,326.28 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.0289749 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $142,397.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

