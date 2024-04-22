Qtum Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $456.75 million and approximately $56.63 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $4.36 or 0.00006562 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.37 or 0.04813548 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00058972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00022660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

