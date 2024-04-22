Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.01. The stock had a trading volume of 349,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,515. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.31. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $265.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 669,187.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $4,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

