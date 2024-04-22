Rallybio’s (RLYB) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLYB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rallybio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

Rallybio stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $66.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -1.64.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rallybio by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rallybio by 834.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

