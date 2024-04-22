Raymond James Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.09. 977,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.