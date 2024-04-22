Raymond James Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.56.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUN stock opened at C$15.84 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.00. The stock has a market cap of C$12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

