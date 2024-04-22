Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given “Hold” Rating at HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 4,167 ($51.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,835.68, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,863.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,319.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,102.64 ($51.07) and a one year high of GBX 6,570 ($81.79).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 115.90 ($1.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,502.20%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

