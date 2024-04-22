Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 3.2 %

Reed’s stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.