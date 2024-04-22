Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 3.2 %

Reed’s stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

