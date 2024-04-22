Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of REG opened at $58.37 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 953,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

