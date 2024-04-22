Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,808 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,922,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,045 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RF. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,430. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

