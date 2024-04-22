Render Token Price Tops $9.30 (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.30 or 0.00013980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $3.58 billion and $196.12 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,065,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,472,335 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

