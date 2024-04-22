Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.47) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.16) to GBX 590 ($7.34) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 636.80 ($7.93).

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 412.34 ($5.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,818.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 387.80 ($4.83) and a one year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.26). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 450.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 5.93 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 464,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.09), for a total value of £2,270,158.05 ($2,826,040.15). Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

