Request Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $136.29 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $136.29 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011581 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,861.27 or 1.00016238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011347 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008950 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00102744 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13328207 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $4,535,406.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

