Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $101.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.06. 787,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,808. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

