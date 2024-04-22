Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Resverlogix Company Profile

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

