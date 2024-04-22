Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

