Reviewing Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines -203.30% -191.56% -45.25% Bolt Biotherapeutics -878.58% -51.18% -37.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines $249.38 million 21.31 -$506.98 million ($8.36) -10.39 Bolt Biotherapeutics $7.88 million 5.37 -$69.20 million ($1.83) -0.61

Bolt Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blueprint Medicines. Blueprint Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bolt Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blueprint Medicines and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines 3 2 8 1 2.50 Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus target price of $85.43, indicating a potential downside of 1.64%. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 530.63%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Blueprint Medicines.

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats Blueprint Medicines on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders. It is also developing GAVRETO for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, altered thyroid carcinoma, and medullary thyroid carcinoma; BLU-945 for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor driven non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC); and BLU-451 to treat NSCLC in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor gene (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; BLU- 222 to treat patients with cyclin E aberrant cancers; and BLU-852 for the treatment of advanced cancers. It has collaboration and license agreements with Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Proteovant Therapeutics; CStone Pharmaceuticals; Genentech, Inc.; Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

