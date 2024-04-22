Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Baiju Bhatt Sells 16,667 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $286,005.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57.

On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $269,505.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $7,288,271.70.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,402,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,639,707. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

