Roble Belko & Company Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,495,000 after acquiring an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $109.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,886. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

