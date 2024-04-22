Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 1,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.07. 8,655,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

