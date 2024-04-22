Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 231.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.
PDBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35.
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
