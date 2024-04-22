Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 76,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,483,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,229. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

