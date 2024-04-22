Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $2.94 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 68,716 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,316,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,327,000 after buying an additional 35,874 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 244,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 136,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

TJX traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.08. 4,058,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026,062. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

