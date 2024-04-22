Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 118.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $33,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.82. 5,938,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,937. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

