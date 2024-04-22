Roble Belko & Company Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,234 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after buying an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after buying an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after buying an additional 4,688,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.21. 6,423,882 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

