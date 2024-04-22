Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 15,095 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 109,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,159. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.