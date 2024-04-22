Rollbit Coin (RLB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $365.36 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $365.36 million and $2.73 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin launched on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,816,182,174 with 3,296,951,621 in circulation. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.13056734 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,680,542.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

