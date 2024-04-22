Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

ROP stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $536.13. The stock had a trading volume of 187,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,898. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.03 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $545.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

