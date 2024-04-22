RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 15,529 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 12.1% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $850,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $326.57. 851,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.24 and a 200 day moving average of $313.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

