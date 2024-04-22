RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 84,502 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 107.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 84,502 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

SBUX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,763,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $84.29 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.