RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 246,902 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 246,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 266,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,392. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

