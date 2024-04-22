RWA Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 404.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,735 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 134.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,517 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3,123.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,800 shares of company stock worth $20,823,609. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

SCHW traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,409. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

