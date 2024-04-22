RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 18,101 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 950.7% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE UNH traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $492.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,543. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $454.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.