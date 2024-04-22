RWA Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $19,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 143,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

