RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.45 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.27. 2,945,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.48 and its 200-day moving average is $151.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.31. The company has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

