RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $16.89 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 483.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

QQQ traded up $5.14 on Monday, hitting $419.79. 39,837,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,923,426. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.60.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.