RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $503.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 7.2% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $503,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.30. 914,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
