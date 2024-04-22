RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $503.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 7.2% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $503,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.30. 914,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.