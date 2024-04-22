RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 56,848 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,848 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,479. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

