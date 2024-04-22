RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 712,291 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 390.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,291 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.8% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $54,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,713,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,824,028. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

