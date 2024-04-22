RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises approximately 1.0% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 11.50% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $69,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.48. 9,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44. The stock has a market cap of $678.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

