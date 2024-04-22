Safe (SAFE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00002979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $41.49 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00089705 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00034604 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00013434 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99048971 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

