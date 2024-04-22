Safe Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $41.47 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Safe has a total market capitalization of $41.47 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00002988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00034696 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013360 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99048971 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

