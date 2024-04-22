Saga (SAGA) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Saga (SAGA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.29 or 0.00006476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Saga has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Saga has a total market capitalization of $385.70 million and approximately $111.15 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,002,792,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,002,739,922 with 90,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 4.39370502 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $121,831,697.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

